Jobs Alert | Exceed your potential... Panelto Foods based in Longford is hiring

Panelto Foods based in Longford is hiring!
Established in 2004 Panelto Foods produces a range of high quality contemporary sandwich breads for the UK and Irish, retail and food service markets, from a highly automated world class bakery.
We are searching for candidates who are looking for a challenge and that next step in their careers. In return you will have the opportunity to grow your career in an innovative environment where you will be challenged and developed.
We have vacancies for the following roles:
If you would like more details on any of these roles and are interested in applying for a job, please go to our website at www.paneltofoods.ie and click on the Careers Section.
You can also send your CV and cover note to the HR Department via email at: panelto@paneltofoods.ie
