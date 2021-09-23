Search

23/09/2021

Jobs Alert | Exceed your potential... Panelto Foods based in Longford is hiring

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Panelto Foods based in Longford is hiring!

Established in 2004 Panelto Foods produces a range of high quality contemporary sandwich breads for the UK and Irish, retail and food service markets, from a highly automated world class bakery. 

Panelto Foods invests in robotic technologies at state of the art Longford bakery facility

We are searching for candidates who are looking for a challenge and that next step in their careers.  In return you will have the opportunity to grow your career in an innovative environment where you will be challenged and developed.

We have vacancies for the following roles:

  • Senior Production Operators - Longford
  • Production Operators – Longford
  • Production Team Leaders – Longford
  • Hygiene Operator - Longford
  • Business Development Representative – Dublin
  • Category Marketing Executive – Maynooth
  • Account Manager – Maynooth
  • Commercial Manager - UK

If you would like more details on any of these roles and are interested in applying for a job, please go to our website at www.paneltofoods.ie and click on the Careers Section.

You can also send your CV and cover note to the HR Department via email at: panelto@paneltofoods.ie 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media