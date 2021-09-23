Longford business announced as finalist in prestigious Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards
A well known Longford business has been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2021.
Fabiani is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021.
Longford's Glennon Brothers celebrate a coveted industry hat-trick
Glennon Brothers won the ‘Softwood Trader of the Year’ Award for a third consecutive year on Friday, the Timber Trade Journal’s most coveted award.
Longford's biggest ever Culture Night celebrated in style
The theme of this year’s National culture night was ‘Come Together Again’ clearly referencing the recent scaling back of Covid-19 public health restrictions and the desire of a nation to re-connect and celebrate.
The overall winner will be announced on November 10 at the Guinness storehouse.
The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.
They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres.
Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We all know the hardships that retailers have gone through since the emergence of the pandemic, and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry has worked so hard to emerge even stronger after the pandemic and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”
The finalists are:
Government bosses told to "wake the hell up" amid fears Longford to be omitted from State's affordable housing plan
Longford looks set miss out on being included in a State backed affordable housing rollout after council bosses conceded this afternoon they don't "see anything" in the scheme to address the county's house building needs going forward.
Former county council worker calls Longford Gardaí 'scumbags' during drink fuelled row
A former county council employee was convicted of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at Longford District Court last week after he shouted at gardaí during the course of a drink fuelled incident in Longford earlier this year.
More News
Longford business announced as finalist in prestigious Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards
Aisling Reilly of Sound Harvest performing in Jolly Boy’s Restaurant, Ballymahon on Culture Night 2021 Picture: Frank McGrath
Scott Shiells, Dan Banks, Mike Glennon, Miles Collin, Tom Eagling and Craig Smith, all from Glennon Brothers at the awards luncheon at the Nobu Hotel, Portman Square, in London
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.