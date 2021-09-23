Longford business announced as finalist in prestigious Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards

A well known Longford business has been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2021.

Fabiani is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021.

The overall winner will be announced on November 10 at the Guinness storehouse.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.

They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres.

Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards. We all know the hardships that retailers have gone through since the emergence of the pandemic, and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry has worked so hard to emerge even stronger after the pandemic and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

The finalists are:

Applegreen Swords Road, Santry, Dublin Arboretum, Your Home & Garden Heaven, Old Kilkenny Road, Carlow Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin Brown Thomas, St. Patrick Street, Cork Conaty’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Dunboyne, Meath Diamond Furniture, Mooney Retail Park, Dublin ECCO, Princes Street, Cork Fabiani, Main Street, Longford Fervor and Hue, Cornmarket Centre, Cork Frank’s Place, 1860 Ferrybank South, Wexford Harvey Norman, Sligo Retail Park, Sligo Home Street Home, Harolds Cross Road, Dublin Insomnia, Shackleton Tobermaclugg, Dublin Jump Juice Bars, The Pavilions, Dublin Kilkenny Shop & Café, Nassau Street, Dublin McGuire Diamonds, Gorey, Wexford Michael Murphy Home Furnishing, Airside Retail Park, Dublin Mullingar Opticians, Mullingar Shopping Centre, Westmeath Nook & Cranny, Portlaoise, Laois Petstop, Gateway Retail Park, Galway RJ Barber & Sons, Birr, Offaly Specsavers, Ballincollig, Cork The Butler’s Pantry, Harcourt Street, Dublin The Source Bulk Foods, Rathmines, Dublin The Whiskey Collection, T2 Dublin Airport, Dublin Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Meath Vodafone Henry Street, Henry Street, Dublin Whelehans Wines Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown, Dublin Wild Atlantic Opticians & Living, Kilrush, Clare Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin