22/09/2021

Garda drugs unit seize thousands of cigarettes at commercial premises in Longford town

Garda drugs unit seize thousands of cigarettes at commercial premises in Longford town

Thousands of cigarettes seized at commercial premises in Longford town

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Thousands of cigarettes, along with a quantity of tobacco, was seized at a commercial premises in Longford town following a search by gardaí from the divisional drugs unit. 

Gardaí from Longford, Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from Revenue customs dog Bailey, seized 5160 cigarettes and17 pouches of tobacco at a commercial premises in Longford town on Monday, September 20.

The seizure was made as part of an intelligence led operation where cigarettes with a saleable value of €3,870 and the tobacco with a saleable value of €680 were seized.

The total loss to the exchequer is calculated at €3,575.

An Garda Síochána are liaising with Revenue in this matter and investigations are ongoing.

