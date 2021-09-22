Sub committees needed in new Longford anti crime body to address local issues

A new anti crime body set up to address community safety issues countywide could see a further three sub committees being rolled out in order to address issues locally.

They were the soundings to come from the inaugural meeting of Longford's Community Safety Partnership on Monday.

In excess of 30 committee members were in attendance as Department of Justice officials held a watching brief in front of chairperson and former Galway and Louth County Council chief executive Martina Maloney.

The calls for additional sub committees came on foot of Ms Maloney's own suggestions for a training or “workshop” style event to be held in the wake of Monday's meeting.

This, she said, could prove beneficial in addressing the body's public consultation obligations which constituted a specific requirement of its terms of reference.

Former Joint Policing Committee chairperson Cllr Seamus Butler was the first to raise the possibility of sub groups being formed with the Fianna Fáil local politician recommending a garda and community liaison committees be set up.

His party colleague Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi said she was in favour of “at least three sub committees” as the meeting heard appeals for the new partnership project to be calculated in setting out its targets over the next two years of its expected lifespan.

“I totally support three committees with ten people on each,” said Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan.

“If we bite off more than we can chew, we are going nowhere.”

Cllr Nolan said it was imperative the new organisation was given an equal resource based footing as that of its two sister pilot projects in Waterford and inner city Dublin.

“We need to go down the road of a small number of strategic objectives over our two year term if we want to achieve our works programme,” added Cllr Gerry Warnock.