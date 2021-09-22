Puppies rescued from Longford property worth 'several thousand euro'

A Garda investigation is underway in Longford after a number of dogs were rescued in a joint operation involving Longford County Council
Dogs and puppies valued at several thousand euro were seized from a house in a joint operation involving Longford County Council, LSPCA and gardaí.
Golden Retrievers, Dachshunds, Spaniels and Pomeranian type breeds were removed on foot of a warrant issued under the Dog Breeding Establishment Act.
It's understood the dogs which were seized were worth in excess of €10,000.
It's believed last Thursday's joint agency operation, involving the Gardaí and local authority dog warden, took place at a house in Longford town amid concerns its tenants were in breach of a tenancy agreement.
Under new tenancy laws, tenants are permitted to house one dog per local authority house.
The garda investigation is continuing with part of that focus concentrated on whether a dog breeding operation was also in existence.
