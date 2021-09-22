Proud day for Ballyboro FC as Christian makes international debut in impressive victory over Montenegro

The Republic of Ireland Men's Under-15s, including former Ballyboro FC player Christian Donlon-Goncalves, began their season with an impressive 2-0 victory over Montenegro in Podgorcia, yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, September 21.

Montenegro MU15 0 Ireland MU15 2



Goals from Cork City’s Cathal O’Sullivan and Shamrock Rovers’ Darragh Marshall gave Ireland the win in the first of two friendlies against the nations this week.



Head Coach Jason Donohue handed Cork City midfielder O’Sullivan the captaincy in his first international appearance and 10 minutes into the game the skipper repaid his coach's faith by opening the scoring.

Christian Donlon Goncalves played a beautifully-weighted ball for Darragh Marshall down the Ireland right, Marshall squared it to O’Sullivan, who broke from midfield, and he was able to clip the ball over Laza Mrkaic in the Montenegro goal for the opener.



Caption: Former Ballyboro FC player Christian Donlon Goncalves of the Republic of Ireland skips past the challenge of a Montenegro defender during an U15 international friendly match at Montenegro FA Headquarters in Podgorica. Picture: Filip Filipovic/Sportsfile

Six minutes later it was two for Ireland. O’Sullivan put in a dangerous in-swinging ball from a wide free kick and Marshall got the faintest of touches to guide the ball home to make it 2-0.



It could have been 3-0 in the 37th minute. Richard Vodo picked out Donlon Goncalves with an excellent pass and the Mayo Schoolboy League forward outpaced the defender but saw his effort saved by the Montenegro keeper.



The second half saw few chances for either side with numerous changes made and neither goalkeeper called into action.



It was to be the home side who would create the only clear cut chance of the second half and that came in the 74th minute. A corner into the box wasn’t dealt with by Ireland with an attempt on goal striking the post. In the resulting goal-mouth scramble the ball fell free to Lazar Martinovic who, from eight-yards out, could only head over.

Ireland saw out the game to secure the away win and get their season off to a positive start.



Montenegro: Mrkaic (GK): Globarevic, Jokic, Batrica, Mugosa, Martinovic (C), Vlahovic, Maras, Feratovic, Vukamonvic, Kostic.

Substitutions: Durovic (GK), Babovic, Balevic, Sijepovic, Dukic, Durkovic, Aksabanovic, Vlahovic, Petricevic, Knezevic.



Republic of Ireland: Collins (GK); Harnett, O’Donnell, Mulligan, Borus; Moore (Gwiazdowski, 76), Vodo (Mare, 76), O’Sullivan (C) (Chan, 59), Fitzgerald (Orazi, 52), Donlon Goncalves (Dignam, 52), Marshall (Melia, 52).



Republic of Ireland Men's Under-15 squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers), Jack Ellis (Shamrock Rovers)



Defenders: Olaf Boruc (Shamrock Rovers), Hugo Gwiazdowski (Shamrock Rovers), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford FC), Daniel Mare (Shamrock Rovers)



Midfielders: Marven Chan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Kian Dignam (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Moore (Bohemians), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), Luke O’Donnell (Derry City), Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City), Richard Vodo (St. Patrick’s Athletic)



Forwards: Christian Donlon-Goncalves (Mayo SL), Kyle Fitzgerald (Galway United), Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers), Mason Melia (Bray Wanderers), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers)



International Friendly Fixture (Kick off is Irish time)

Thursday, 23 September | Montenegro MU15 v Republic of Ireland MU15, Montenegro FA HQ, KO 3pm