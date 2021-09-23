Longford's Glennon Brothers celebrate a coveted industry hat-trick

Glennon Brothers won the ‘Softwood Trader of the Year’ Award for a third consecutive year on Friday, the Timber Trade Journal’s most coveted award.

The TTJ Awards are widely seen as the most prestigious in the timber sector.

The Award was once again open to companies across the UK, Ireland and the rest of Europe, to vote for their choice of ‘Best in Class’ timber supplier.

Glennon Brothers is still the only home grown timber supplier to have won this award.

Established in Longford in 1913, Glennon Brothers is the premier name in the UK and Irish timber processing industry, employing 500 people directly, and another 250 people indirectly.

Mike Glennon, Joint Managing Director said; “We are delighted to win the prestigious TTJ award for Softwood Trader of the Year 2021, completing a hattrick of triumphs since 2019, despite once again being up against an exceptionally strong list of fellow nominees.

“To follow up our success of the last two years in the same category is especially pleasing and I’d like to sincerely thank our customers for voting for Glennon Brothers, and for their continued support and faith in us.



“This year has continued to be challenging for the sector as it has continued to deal with the ongoing effects of Covid-19, as well as many other supply chain difficulties.

“Throughout the period, we have endeavoured to support our customers as best we possibly can, and their reciprocal commitment to Glennon Brothers is so greatly appreciated.

“Over 500 families in the UK and Ireland, depend on Glennon Brothers, for their livelihood. On their behalf, I would like to say a big thank you, for your business.”

Pat Glennon, Joint Managing Director commented; “Picking up this award for a third time, is another proud moment for Glennon Brothers and will mean an awful lot to our colleagues across the business.

To maintain a level of service to our customers that they are willing to acknowledge by way of this award is a fantastic achievement for our entire team, who have continued to work tirelessly throughout this challenging period.

“Our mantra is ‘from forest to front door, we endeavour to care more’ and we will do our utmost to uphold this in the eyes of our customers in the years ahead.”

Published in the UK for nearly 140 years, the Timber Trades Journal (TTJ) is one of the most widely respected magazines in the timber sector.

With a core readership of timber importers, distributors and builders merchants, the TTJ coverage ranges from forestry, production, distribution and end user markets.

As a result of this, organisations and businesses sponsor the prestigious annual TTJ Awards, recognising the achievements of the Timber Trade Industry.

The 25th TTJ Awards took place as a hybrid event in light of restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A physical ceremony and luncheon was held at the Nobu Hotel, Portman Square, in London, as well as being broadcast live via video link for those attending remotely.