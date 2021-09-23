Two Longford food producers among Blas na hÉireann 2021 finalists

Two Longford food producers are among the finalists for Blas na hÉireann 2021.

Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery and Panelto Foods have been announced as finalists for Blas na hÉireann 2021 and the countdown is on for the awards weekend which will take place virtually on October 2.

Now in their 14th year, the team at Blas na hÉireann have worked harder than ever this year to make sure the awards went ahead, moving the blind-tasting judging system from the campus in UCC to Dingle to work within Government guidelines and the constraints of social distancing.

With the blueprint for this new system developed last year, the team were able to seamlessly ensure the judging was handled with the same care and attention as always. Especially important in a year where we have seen a record entry level from producers right across the island.

“We’re delighted to announce the finalists for 2021 and chuffed to see so many new products being entered into Blas na hÉireann this year. Last year was new territory for us but the team here did tremendous work to make sure the awards went ahead and the sense of community that we experienced over the virtual awards event was just brilliant,” says Chairperson, Artie Clifford.

Longford's Glennon Brothers celebrate a coveted industry hat-trick Glennon Brothers won the ‘Softwood Trader of the Year’ Award for a third consecutive year on Friday, the Timber Trade Journal’s most coveted award.

He added, “We saw a large increase in entries this year and these new producers have really raised the bar across all categories and will allow us to introduce new producers to the buyers and press whom we work with which is really exciting.”

The awards will be announced over the course of the day on October 2 on the Blas website www.irishfooodawards.com and across social media channels and while the Blas family will miss welcoming everyone to Dingle, the team and the wider Blas community will gather virtually and make sure #Blas2021 trends all day!