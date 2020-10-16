Blas na hÉireann awards for Longford bakery Goodness Grains

Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery, based in Longford town, has won the Gold and Silver Award in the diverse and competitive Dietary Specific Category at the Blas Irish Food Awards which were announced ‘virtually’ from Dingle on Saturday, October 3.



The two coveted product awards – the prestigious Gold medal for its Gluten Free & Dairy Free Mince Pies and the Silver medal for its every popular and best-selling Lemon Squares.



The company also won the Blas ‘Best in County’ award.



Seven years on from initial production commencing back in 2103, the Goodness Grains brand continues to grow across both retail and foodservice sectors in Ireland with emerging business opportunities in the UK and Europe.



Goodness Grains’ 20,000 sq ft bakery is a purpose built, dedicated Gluten Free facility, one of the largest gluten free bakeries in Ireland and UK.



The facility has on site blast freezing capabilities and as part of its current expansion phase, has implemented a full traceability system.

Goodness Grains commitment to sustainable production is enforced by its verified membership of Bord Bia’s Origin Green Sustainability Programme.



Geraldine O’Shea of Goodness Grains said, “Though 2020 has been a difficult year for many SME’s, Goodness Grains has utilised the past 6 months to focus in on its key NPD projects, working with new and existing customers on both branded and own label product development.”



Ms O’Shea added, “Winning the three Blas awards is fantastic, particularly winning Gold for our Gluten Free & Dairy Free Mince Pies. This product was first developed back in 2015 and 2020 was its first year entered into Blas. We have no doubt that the addition of the coveted Gold medal to our packaging will enhance its already great popularity with Irish consumers.”



Now in their 13th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products.