Major extension for Lanesboro Community College
Lanesboro Community College is in line for a major seven classroom extension.
Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has welcomed confirmation of the significant news from Minister of Education Norma Foley.
Commenting on the announcement Deputy Flaherty remarked, " I'm delighted for the staff and students at Lanesboro Community College following approval in principle from the Department for a significant extension at this popular south Longford school."
The approval is for five new classrooms (one general, one music room, one graphic room, one multimedia room and one textiles room) and importantly, two classrooms for the special education base.
