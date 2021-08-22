Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1
Sat, 21 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 9), Fr Manning Gaels W/O Rathcline -
Sun, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 9), Dromard 1-14 St. Mary's Granard 1-11
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 21 Aug, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 9), Cashel 0-7 Kenagh 1-13
All County Football League Division 4
Wed, 18 Aug, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 7), Ardagh Moydow GAA - St. Mary's Granard W/O
Wed, 18 Aug, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 7), Mostrim - Carrickedmond W/O
Wed, 18 Aug, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 7), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-10 Dromard 0-13
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Sun, 22 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Ardagh Moydow GAA 1-9 St. Brigid's Killashee 2-12
St Brigid’s Killashee crowned the 2020 Longford Intermediate football champions
In a dramatic finish to the highly entertaining 2020 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Darren Carberry struck to score a couple of goals in stoppage time to clinch the capture of the Gerry Hennessy Cup for Killashee for the first time since 2016.
2020 Junior Football Championship
Sat, 21 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Semi Final), Colmcille 2-13 Grattan Og 1-11
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Sat, 21 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Mostrim 1-6 Killoe Young Emmets 1-20
Sun, 22 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Longford Slashers 1-9 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-7
Reigning Longford champions Killoe cruise into the 2020 senior football final
Connolly Cup holders Killoe are through to the final of the Covid delayed 2020 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship after cruising to a very easy win over Mostrim at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening with the razor sharp Mark Hughes firing over the impressive total of 11 points.
Juvenile A Football Cup
Thu, 19 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's 4-9 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-16
Thu, 19 Aug, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 6-7 Granard 5-14
Juvenile B Football Cup Group 2
Sun, 22 Aug, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 5), Northern Gaels - Wolfe Tones Og W/O
Juvenile C Football
Tue, 17 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 3), Clonbroney W/O St. Dominic's -
Thu, 19 Aug, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 3), Shannon Gaels 3-8 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-8
Under 15 Football Championship
Thu, 19 Aug, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 4), Carrick Sarsfields 4-3 Clonguish Og 2-14
Thu, 19 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Og 5-7 Longford Slashers 0-11
Under 12 Football League Group 1
Mon, 16 Aug, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 4), St. Francis 0-9 Clonguish Og 0-28
Under 12 Football League Group 2
Mon, 16 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Killoe Og 0-9 Wolfe Tones Og 0-21
Mon, 16 Aug, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 3), Shannon Gaels 0-33 Clonbroney 0-29
Under 12 Football League Group 3
Fri, 20 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Playoff), St. Vincent's 0-15 St. Colmcille's 0-18
Under 12 Football League Group 3A
Mon, 16 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's 0-28 St. Vincent's 0-29
Mon, 16 Aug, Venue: Killashee, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 0-28 St. Patrick's Og 0-4
Under 12 Football League Group 3B
Mon, 16 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels 0-46 Carrick Sarsfields 0-4
Fri, 20 Aug, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 1), Carrick Sarsfields 0-9 St. Francis 0-27
Longford’s Patrick Flanagan swimming for Ireland at Tokyo Paralympics
When Patrick Flanagan’s mother taught her young son to swim at the Longford Arms Hotel Leisure Centre, little did she know that years later her boy would compete on a global stage at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
