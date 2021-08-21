Reigning Longford champions Killoe cruise into the 2020 senior football final

Mark Hughes on the attack for Killoe in facing the challenge of Mostrim defender Niall Quinn in the 2020 SFC semi-final Photo: Syl Healy
Connolly Cup holders Killoe are through to the final of the Covid delayed 2020 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship after cruising to a very easy win over Mostrim at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening with the razor sharp Mark Hughes firing over the impressive total of 11 points.
Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-20 Mostrim . . . 1-6
Just a solitary score separated the sides (0-5 to 1-1) when Tiarnan Hussey broke through to score a fine individual goal for Edgeworthstown in the 11th minute of the first half but Emmet Og quickly got back on top to build up a comfortable 0-12 to 1-3 lead at the break.
The slick Killoe side added another 1-8 to their most emphatic tally in the second half of the semi-final with Ciaran Donohoe scoring the goal in stoppage time.
Emmet Og will meet Mullinalaghta or Longford Slashers in the 2020 county SFC title decider on Sunday August 29.
KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Liam Hughes, Darren Moffatt, Gavin Hughes; James Moran, Michael Quinn (0-1), Niall Farrelly; Ryan Moffatt, Ronan Keogh; Cian Farrelly (0-1), Euan Finneran (0-3), Eamon Keogh (0-1); Daniel Mimnagh, Larry Moran, Mark Hughes (0-11, seven frees, one mark).
Subs:- Ciaran Donohoe (1-3) for C Farrelly (injured, 20 mins); Evan Farrelly for G Hughes (half-time); Jonathan Borland for L Hughes (48 mins); Cian Dooner for L Moran (48 mins); Ronan McGoldrick for E Keogh (54 mins).
MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Shane Campbell, Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn; Daniel Connell, Shane Kiernan, Alan O’Hara; Fintan Coyle, Brian Farrell (0-2, one free); Dario Ciligianio, Seamus Hannon (0-1), Padraig Joyce (0-2, one mark); Aaron Gallagher, Tiarnan Hussey (1-1), Darragh Doherty.
Subs:- Joe Dempsey for F Coyle (48 mins); Matthew Donohoe for A O’Hara (48 mins); Luke Kelly for P Joyce (54 mins).
Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).
More News
The gradual easing of public health guidelines will see the long awaited return this Sunday of one of north Longford’s most popular and enduring traditions- Colmcille Vintage Tractor and Car Run
Inishowen boys Oisín O’ Doherty, Eoghan O’ Doherty along with Odhran O’ Sullivan with a message in a bottle they discovered while on holiday in Co. Kerry.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.