Longford children will have 'to wait until the appropriate time' for First Holy Communion and Confirmation

Longford children will have 'to wait until the appropriate time' before they celebrate their First Holy Communion and Confirmation.

Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Francis Duffy has said 'that it is important to continue to follow official public health advice in relation to gatherings in the face of the continuing pandemic'.

And Bishop Duffy is asking all parishes in his diocese to observe the current guidelines and to wait until the appropriate time to hold First Holy Communion and Confirmation.

In a recent statement, Bishop Duffy said,

"I am acutely aware that young people and families have been looking forward for some time to the Sacramental celebrations of First Holy Communion and Confirmation.

"Some parishioners have understandably expressed their disappointment with the ongoing postponement.

"This is especially the case because our church buildings have been consistently maintained as safe places throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and this high standard is a result of dedicated and ongoing hard work, and that of parish committees.

"Over the last few months we have had an impressive uptake in vaccines, this is particularly timely as schools prepare to reopen in a few weeks.

"To preserve the benefit our collective sacrifices to date, I believe that it is important to continue to follow official public health advice in relation to gatherings in the face of the continuing pandemic.

"I am, therefore, asking all of our parishes to observe the current guidelines and to wait until the appropriate time to hold these ceremonies.

"Hopefully, as the vaccination programme advances, the time will come very soon, to celebrate these important and joyful Sacramental occasions."