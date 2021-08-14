Breakdown of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Granard, Longford and Ballymahon electoral areas

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay
There have been 148 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in county Longford in a fortnight.
According to figures published on Ireland's Covid-19 data hub, the national average 14-day incidence rate (up to Monday, August 9) is 422.5 per 100,00 of the population.
In Granard local electoral area, where there is a population of 10,674, the current 14-day incidence rate is above the national average and it stands at 524.6 per 100k.
In Longford LEA (population 16,046) and Ballymahon LEA (population 14,153) the 14-day incidence rate is below the national average and is 305.4 and 303.8 per 100k, respectively.
Fifty-six of the 148 positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in Longford (in the 14 days up to August 19) came in the Granard LEA, with 49 in Longford LEA and 43 in Ballymahon LEA.
More News
David and Pamela from the Attic Youth Café, Longford pictured with Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus and Longford / Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke
Eoin O'Boyle, from club sponsors O’Boyle and Co Accountants, making the presentation to Cian along with his family, mother Laura, sister Sarah and father Paddy McPhillips
‘Unacceptable and degrading’ – Longford Paralympian Patrick Flanagan 'gutted' as wheelchair destroyed on flight to Tokyo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.