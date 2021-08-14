15/08/2021

Breakdown of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Granard, Longford and Ballymahon electoral areas

Breakdown of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Granard, Longford and Ballymahon electoral areas

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

There have been 148 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in county Longford in a fortnight.

According to figures published on Ireland's Covid-19 data hub, the national average 14-day incidence rate (up to Monday, August 9) is 422.5 per 100,00 of the population. 

In Granard local electoral area, where there is a population of 10,674, the current 14-day incidence rate is above the national average and it stands at 524.6 per 100k.

In Longford LEA (population 16,046) and Ballymahon LEA (population 14,153) the 14-day incidence rate is below the national average and is 305.4 and 303.8 per 100k, respectively. 

Fifty-six of the 148 positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in Longford (in the 14 days up to August 19) came in the Granard LEA, with 49 in Longford LEA and 43 in Ballymahon LEA. 

