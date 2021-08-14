14/08/2021

Daily Covid-19 increase breaks through 2,000 mark across Ireland

Daily Covid-19 figures across Ireland revealed

Nick Rabbitts

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

THERE have been more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health has announced.

In what is the highest daily figure since January, some 2,074 cases have been reported this afternoon.

As of eight o'clock this morning, some 227 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, of which 43 are in intensive care.

And commenting on the situation nationally, Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer added: "We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties. In addition, while incidence is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups."

