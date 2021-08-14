Daily Covid-19 increase breaks through 2,000 mark across Ireland

THERE have been more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health has announced.
In what is the highest daily figure since January, some 2,074 cases have been reported this afternoon.
As of eight o'clock this morning, some 227 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, of which 43 are in intensive care.
As of midnight, Friday 13 August, we are reporting 2,074* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 14, 2021
As of 8am today, 229 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
DCMO @ronan_glynn has the latest #COVID19 update. We have reported over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in the last week alone and incidence is rising across all 26 counties. https://t.co/0iDxhSaMbZ— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 14, 2021
And commenting on the situation nationally, Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer added: "We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties. In addition, while incidence is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups."
