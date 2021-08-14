14/08/2021

Search our Archive

Sinn Féin calls for increased funding after visiting Longford's Attic Youth Centre

Sinn Féin

David and Pamela from the Attic Youth Café, Longford pictured with Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus and Longford / Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called for greater funding for youth services, which he says provide a vital service to our young people.

The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after visiting the Attic Youth Centre in Longford Town alongside Longford / Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke.

MacManus said: “I was delighted to visit the Attic Youth Centre with my Sinn Féin colleague Deputy Sorca Clarke and see at first the fantastic work that takes place in the centre. It’s a very impressive facility and a fantastic amenity for young people throughout Longford.

“Huge credit must go to the staff members and Board of Management for the hard work they put in maintaining the centre to such a high standard as well as providing an excellent service beneficial to local young people.”

He added, “As children and young people grow and develop, it is vital that they have the opportunity to engage in educational, positive and enjoyable activities outside a school environment which help them build their self-esteem and interpersonal skills.
“By having an organised setting where they can meet, make friends and take part in structured activities in a safe environment, young people can gain a range of skills and attributes that can complement their learning in school whilst also benefiting their mental health.”

MacManus concluded by highlighting the need for proper funding for such facilities.

“One of the main issues raised by the staff at the Attic was the lack of funding available from central Government.

"It’s an issue that affects youth services across the State, which are chronically underfunded. Youth Centres such as the Attic are vital services for young people which must be protected. Therefore it is vital that this lack of funding is addressed to ensure that the Attic and other youth centres can continue to benefit young people long into the future.”

