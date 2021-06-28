44 acre residential beef farm in Longford sells for €455,000 following competitive online auction

The 44 acre beef farm at Streamstown, Newtowncashel which sold for €455,000 following a competitive online auction last Friday, June 25.
A 44 acre residential beef farm in Longford sold for €455,000 following a competitive online auction last Friday, June 25.
The property at Streamstown, Newtowncashel, consists of c. 44 acre residential farm of excellent quality, good road frontage and good range of outbuildings and Murtagh Bros Auctioneers, Mullingar were selling the property on behalf of the representatives of the late Seamus Farrell.
Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros explained, “The property was offered in lots and after a frantic start and with a lot of interest, we had a very competitive auction. It also became evident from the bidding that the majority of interest was in the entire property.”
Mr Murtagh concluded, “The property went on the market at €425,000 and the final bid achieved was €455,000.”
Situated less than one mile from Newtowncashel village, the property features a traditional detached 3 bed cottage requiring complete refurbishment together with a range of outbuildings surrounded by excellent pasture lands this superb property offers immense potential.
All the lands are in permanent pasture and have been well farmed and maintained throughout the years.
There are a number of older traditional style farm buildings which include a number of dry cattle sheds, silage slab, cattle crush & a range of smaller outbuildings.
