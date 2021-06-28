Teen allegedly found with flick knife at Longford filling station

Accused charged and to appear in court in two weeks time

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

A teenager is to appear in court next month charged in connection to alleged knife possession following an incident in Longford last night

A teenager is to appear in court next month after allegedly being found in the possession of a knife at a petrol station in Longford last night.

The 19-year-old was stopped and searched by gardaí at a filling station on the outskirts of the county town along with a 17-year-old shortly after 10pm.

It's understood the alleged weapon was a flick knife which was later recovered and seized by gardaí.

The latter is expected to be dealt with vial the Gardaí's Juvenile Liaison Office (JLO).

His co-accused was later charged and released on bail ahead of a scheduled court appearance on July 13.

