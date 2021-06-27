Granard's incredible 'Save This Image' design announced as Junk Kouture Grand Finalist

A Longford school is among this year’s 35 Junk Kouture Grand Finalists who are hoping they can win over the judges and be crowned the overall winner of the 2021 competition.

'Save This Image' from Cnoc Mhuire Granard is among seven entries chosen from the western region to contest the national final.

The Junk Kouture judging panel were overwhelmed with the incredible standard this year and found it almost impossible to decide on who should go through, with drawn out deliberations from Louis Walsh and Michelle Visage.

Fortunately for all entrants the judges, including new judge Roz Purcell, made a unanimous decision and the seven entrants from each region were selected.

Save This Image

Aoibhinn Ginty (Model), Leah Hanlon, Shannon Moran

"Our design is based on the existence of digital divides in the world today. We were shocked to discover that only around 35% of the population in developing countries have access to the internet. For us the internet is not a luxury but a basic necessity for economic and human development and connection."

Materials used: Copper wire, (stripped from their rubber covering), cable ties.

For those who did not qualify, all is not lost as they may be thrown a lifeline to represent their school at the Grand Final with the RTÉ Junk Kouture Wildcard selection.

Junk Kouture are delighted to reveal the remaining five final spaces have been awarded to one team from each of the five regions, with the announcement made exclusively on RTÉ social media accounts @explorerte at 12noon on Wednesday, June 30.

While it has been a challenging year for everyone, there has been no shortage of enthusiasm and extraordinary design talent among this year’s Junk Kouture entries, we cannot wait to see the final 40 finalists strut their stuff at the Grand Final this year.

And if you would like to check out the students modeling their winning creations set to compete in this year’s final check out the Junk Kouture YouTube channel.

Stay up to speed with all things Junk Kouture over on their Instagram account @junkkouture, check out the Junk Kouture website junkkouture.com or download the Junk Kouture app, available for both Android and iOS.