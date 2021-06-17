PICTURES | Six Granard entries in Junk Kouture Regional Finals

The competition is heating up for Junk Kouture 2021 as 35 designs from each of the five regions - including six from Granard - have now been selected as regional finalists.

The judges have had their say and students will now take the next steps towards Junk Kouture glory during the regional finals which will be broadcast over five days on the Junk Kouture YouTube channel with one episode per region, using videos and imagery submitted by students with their application earlier this year.

Six entries from Cnoc Mhuire Granard have been selected for the Western Regional Final, which will be streamed on Thursday, June 14. Those projects are:

*A Hot Mesh

*All Bark No Bite

*Message in a Bottle

*Pedal to the Metal

*Save the Image

*Teed Off.

At the end of the week’s episodes, there will be a special announcement show on Sunday 27th June at 7pm also airing on the Junk Kouture YouTube channel, where seven designs from each region will be chosen as Junk Kouture 2021 Grand Finalists by the Junk Kouture judging panel. There will be no public vote at this regional stage of the competition.