People in Longford affected by cancer urged to attend virtual conference

The Irish Cancer Society’s annual ‘Living Well with and Beyond Cancer’ conference, hosted by Dr. Eddie Murphy takes place online on this week. 

The Society encourages cancer patients, survivors and those that care for them to join us for this free online event, all from the comfort of your own home. 

The conference will cover topics like self-care, healthy eating, exercise as well as advances in cancer treatment. A range of speakers will share their experiences, stories and expert knowledge on living well during and after a cancer diagnosis through a mix of virtual presentations, interactive workshops and Q&A sessions. 

Registration is completely free.  Go to www.cancer.ie/livingwell  to confirm your attendance.

‘Living Well with and Beyond Cancer’ is kindly supported by Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen and Janssen.

