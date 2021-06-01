Green light for development of four new classrooms at Longford primary school
The Board of Management of Scoil Eimear NS, Templemichael, Longford have been granted planning permission by Longford County Council to construct an extension to the existing school.
This extension measuring 440m2 is located to the north of the existing school and comprises of 4 x no. 80m2 classrooms, 1 x 10.5m2 WC, 1 x 12m2 staff toilets & circulation areas, connection to the existing school and consequent internal modifications, connections to existing on-site services and ancillary site works.
