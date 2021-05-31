Seminal moment for cinema lovers as Longford Omniplex reveals reopening date

Omniplex Cinemas have announced a phased re-opening plan for cinemas in the Republic of Ireland as follows:

June 7 - Arklow, Cork, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Rathmines, Sligo, Tralee, Wexford

June 11 - Carlow, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Monaghan, Roscommon, Waterford

June 18 - Shannon, Longford

July - Killarney (new cinema)

September - Nenagh (following major renovations)

Omniplex will continue with safety measures introduced last year including.

In-Cinema Seat Separation – 2 metre bubble around each cinema booking. Families and friends may sit beside each other up to a maximum of 5 guests.

Online Ticketing and Shop – tickets may be purchased online and pre-ordering of cinema treats online, for collection, is encouraged.

Limited capacity – maximum of 50 per screen, with social distancing also in place in foyers and toilets.

Enhanced cleaning regimes – including screen protection at all customer touchpoints. Sanitisation stations in foyers

Reduced showtimes – only one movie will start and end at a time to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning.



Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas commented, “The re-opening of cinemas in Ireland, after nearly 6 months closed, is a seminal moment for cinema lovers. We’re delighted to start re-opening our doors next week with a selection of brand-new movies. In order to enjoy a safe cinema going experience we will continue with measures introduced last year like online ticketing, reduced auditorium capacity and self-scanning of tickets.”

Ireland is the highest cinema attending nation in Europe and at a time when escapism is needed, Omniplex hopes that cinemas can fill that need.