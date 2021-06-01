Prestigious TCD Scholar award for Longford student

Longford’s Eimear Kyle was one of seventy-three students recently elected as a Scholar at Trinity College Dublin.

A past pupil of Stonepark national school and St Finian’s College, Mullingar, Eimear is studying Medicine in TCD.

St Finian’s have a special programme for those interested in music called the Schola Cantorum and this appealed to Eimear who plays the piano, harp and organ.

The Foundation Scholarship exams at TCD are a special set of examinations that are taken in the Senior Freshman year to identify students who can consistently demonstrate exceptional knowledge and understanding of their subjects.

A Scholarship at Trinity College remains the most prestigious undergraduate award in the country.

Candidates are required to sit three to four examination papers amounting to eight to nine hours of examinations and scholarship is awarded solely on the basis of this examination performance– and no other factors are taken into account.

Congratulations to Eimear and best wishes to her with her future studies.

St Finian's posted that they are very proud of Eimear in achieving the standard required in her scholarship exams to win such a prestigious academic award.