Gift voucher scheme will strengthen Longford economy

It has been an extraordinarily challenging 15 months for the majority of Longford business outlets. However, with the vaccine rollout and re-opening plans gathering pace, Longford Chamber of Commerce has been working on an initiative to further boost local spending.

Longford Chamber of Commerce is launching the Longford Gift Voucher Scheme. The ‘Longford Gift Voucher’ will be available to purchase in numerous outlets e.g. Post Offices and online.

The Voucher can only be spent on businesses located in Longford, and is available in amounts up to €500.

The scheme will be operated on behalf of the Chamber by One4All, who are the largest gift card operator in Ireland, and are fully regulated.

The Gift Voucher scheme will be open to all businesses who wish to participate, and you do not have to be a member of Chamber.

To launch the scheme, Longford Chamber of Commerce will hold an open virtual meeting at 7pm on Thursday, June 3 next to brief business on how the scheme will operate, and how to accept the Longford Gift Voucher.

The Chamber expects a large turnout, and is keen to ensure the gift voucher is accepted in as many outlets as possible across County Longford. If you are unable to attend, you can email info@longfordchamber.ie

Michael Nevin Head of Local Enterprise Longford is enthusiastic about the Scheme. “Longford people are proud of their county.

The Longford Gift Voucher is the perfect way for Longford people to support local business and strengthen the local economy and I would encourage everyone to get behind it,” said Mr Nevin.

Longford Sport & Leisure Centre Manager James O’Brien is excited by the commercial opportunities the voucher scheme will bring to his business.

Mr O'Brien commented, “We believe the Longford Gift Voucher will give business a major boost after being closed for so long.

Giving the gift of fitness and wellbeing after a long lockdown is just what people need, and we can’t wait to see new members joining using the Longford Gift Voucher.”

Longford County Council are also supporting the scheme. John McKeon, Head of Finance, LCC, pointed out, “After a difficult trading period, Longford County Council want to play their part in getting Longford business thriving again. The Gift Voucher Scheme has the full support of the County Council and we know the people of Longford will be keen to buy them.”

Chamber President Fiona Fenelon said: ‘Business has endured its toughest 15 months since the 2008 recession.

“The Longford Gift Voucher will allow Longford people to support local business, while having the flexibility to spend the voucher in outlets spread across the length and breadth of the County, from retail to leisure to dining.

“We are excited to launch the Scheme on June 3 at an open virtual meeting, and hope to see as many businesses as possible in attendance.”