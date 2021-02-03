Covid-19 latest: Eight new cases recorded in Longford today

After yesterday's confirmation of NO new cases of Covid-19 in Longford, today the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that the county had eight new confirmed cases.

Longford has recorded 566 positive cases of Covid-19 since January 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,356.

The 5-day moving average is now 6 (cases per day) in Longford and the incidence rate is 359.7 (per 100,000 population) - below the national rate of 424.1.

Longford's incidence rate is the 13th lowest rate in the country.

There have been 147 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 94 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these deaths, 47 occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, two in December and one in November. There has been a total of 3,512 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday, February 2, the HPSC has been notified of 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now a total of 199,430* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 337 were in Dublin, 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,334 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 203 are in ICU. 66 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “At the outset of this pandemic, as a global community we knew much less about COVID-19 than we do now. We did not know then that today we would have a portfolio of approved vaccines to mitigate the worst effects of COVID-19, adding to our toolkit of public health measures such as social distancing, reducing contacts, mask-wearing, cough/sneeze hygiene and washing our hands.

“Now more than ever, as we are continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of COVID-19 infection in the form of mortality, hospitalisation and ICU admission, we should remember the public health advice that has carried us so far in this pandemic, and helped us to suppress COVID-19 together successfully in the past.

“It is the collective hard work and ongoing sacrifice of people across Ireland in following these public health measures that will keep us all safe at this time, as we look ahead to the increased rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. Keep it up, and encourage others to do the same. In short: the present is the time to protect yourself and stay safe, in order to receive your vaccine in the future.”