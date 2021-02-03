Longford pharmacy brings in rapid antigen Covid test

A local pharmacy has started offering customers a rapid Covid antigen test, for those who need a test for work or otherwise, with results available in just 20 minutes.

Stakelum’s Pharmacy on the Athlone Road in Longford town opened its doors recently and has increased its services already with the new rapid test, which involves no lab work.

A new business owner in the town himself, Seanie Stakelum is hoping the rollout of the new service will allow businesses to test their employees.

“We are hoping to roll it out for local businesses and their staff in an effort to keep them open,” he told the Longfod Leader.

“We will also test walk-in customers. Phoning ahead is best. And we can also call out to peoples home to do the test,” he added.

Customers can book an appointment by calling us on (043) 334 2554 and are encouraged to book a slot ahead of time to avoid delay at the pharmacy.

A member of the team will talk you through the testing process over the phone when you are booking your appointment and will take some details from you and share some information with you and, with your permission, register you for Health Passport Europe.

Once tested, you will be contacted within 30 minutes with your test results.

The test is beneficial to anyone needing to get tested for work or before visiting an elderly relative, while abiding by current public health guidelines.

However, Mr Stakelum and his staff ask that anyone who thinks they might have Covid-19 stay at home and not book an appointment in the pharmacy.

If you have come in contact with a clost contact, you are also asked not to attend the pharmacy, but to check government guidelines at www.gov.ie.

“We ask patients to download the health passport Europe app and we can update their covid status as necessary and update their bubble of contacts so ensuring less transmission of the disease,” said Mr Stakelum.

“We had training on the health passport Europe app and are admins on the app.

“We believe it’s a good service and local people and businesses should avail of it in an effort to best protect them and loved ones in this pandemic.”

To book an appointment, you can email info@stakelumspharmacy.ie or call (043) 334 2554.