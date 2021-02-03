Rising star accolade for Longford's Cian Farrell

Longford's Cian Farrell has been recognised by the All-Ireland Business Foundation as a rising star, as an individual on the road to major success with incredible dedication and drive.

Cian’s studies began at Glen National School, Edgeworthstown, followed by Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, with a leaving certificate result of 395 points where he took ordinary level maths.

He then began a Level 8 (Hons) Civil Engineering degree at GMIT as there was no requirement for higher level maths. After two years of studying at GMIT, he decided that the Structural Engineering branch of Civil Engineering was for him.

At the end of 2nd year, he transferred into the 3rd year of a Level 8 (Hons) Structural Engineering degree at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin). After studying in a more specialised structural engineering course at TU Dublin, he decided to pursue further studies at Imperial college London which was the 3rd ranked structural engineering college in the world (2019).

On acceptance to the Advanced Structural Engineering MSc and DIC at Imperial College, he had to present first class results for four years of education between GMIT and TU Dublin along with sitting a technical exam. He has just completed 12 intensive modules at Imperial College this year and a dissertation involving the full design and analysis of a 60 story prestigious office development in the London docklands.

Cian’s attitude to studying is to try and be better than he was the day before. Along with academic studies, he thinks it is very important to receive some practical and industry experience so that the theoretical calculations and methods can be visualised and understood.

He gained industry experience with Sean Brady Construction and Engineering in Killashandra and OCSC in Dublin. He has also been involved in an agricultural family business since the age of 8 / 9.

As an Advanced Structural Engineering Graduate, he looks forward to starting his lecturing position in the School of Civil and Structural Engineering at Technological University Dublin.

In addition, Cian is thrilled to have launched his new company CTFL Global, providing academic tutoring to students and consulting services to academic professionals for a vast range of studies. While studying at Imperial College London, Cian and a team of world-renowned career guidance specialists developed a structured career pilot programme for 1st, 2nd and 3rd level students to help tackle the onerous challenge of finding the perfect occupation / course for them.

An advanced career pilot programme has also been made available for professionals looking to launch their journey to great success. For more information on the services available, visit www.CTFLGlobal.com.

His most recent achievement is to have received a Distinction in his Masters (MSc) of Advanced Structural Engineering and Diploma Imperial College (DIC). In addition to this, Cian has just won an Institute of Structural Engineers and Imperial College award for the 60-storey prestigious office development designed and analysed as part of his master’s degree.

He has won the Golden Medal Student Excellence award which was an award for his academic performance in the final year of his Bachelors of Structural Engineering. In addition, Cian was invited as a guest speaker to Structures Congress 2020 (World Engineering Conference) to present research carried out as part of his bachelor’s degree. A Global Undergraduate Award was also won by Cian for the research completed.

The Crampton Award for Academic Excellence was won by Cian in 2019. He was also awarded first place in the Sisk Scheme Design Award which involved a city centre site that had to be managed, coordinated and constructed in a hassle free environment.

Cian Farrell remarked, “I am privileged to have received such recognition from the All-Star Business Foundation for my academic progress and entrepreneurial development strategy for the future. In receiving such an award, it has proven that by specialising into a profession that you are passionate about, success is much easier to find by compelling determination, consistency, and a carefully structured strategy.”

Cian added, “In receiving this accreditation, I feel that the All-Star Business Foundation is an organisation that will help guide and mentor me on the transformation from an academic with partial experience to an up and coming thought leader in the modernised engineering world. Attaining such accreditation is a dream that grants me direct access to a tribe of All-Star entrepreneurs and business people securing a sense of ambition and community as I step into the next chapter of my career.”

The All Star accreditation is overseen by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.