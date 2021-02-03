Brave Longford mum Lynsey Bennett to 'focus on her own fight to stay alive as long as she can' after settling her case against HSE

Longford's Lynsey Bennett said she could now 'focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can' after she settled her case against the HSE over the reading of her cervical smear tests.

Lynsey's case was due to start at the High Court today but was settled through mediation.

Speaking outside court, 32-year-old Lynsey from Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, who is seriously ill with cancer, said;

"I stand here today extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me and the girls since my first diagnosis in 2017 – my family, friends, strangers, and of course my legal team.

"I send my love to all the women and their families who have fought and continue to fight our heartbreaking illness.

"I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can.

"To my daughters, Zoe and Haley, I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free from financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you that you can both pursue your dreams and remember Mammy loves you."

In a letter read to the High Court, CervicalCheck CEO Fiona Murphy said she wished on behalf of the CervicalCheck programme "to express our deep regret to you and your family".

She added: "I wish to acknowledge the many challenges that you have faced as a result of your diagnosis. I appreciate that this has been a very difficult time for you and your family and I hope you find some solace with the conclusion of this process."

Ms Murphy said she hoped the settlement will give Ms Bennett and her family "some level of comfort, peace of mind and security".

The letter concluded: "With deepest regret."