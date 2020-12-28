WATCH | Longford mum battling cancer for third time posts powerful and heartfelt video letter to An Taoiseach

A powerful, heartfelt and emotional Facebook video from 32-year-old Longford woman Lynsey Bennett, in the form of a letter addressed to An Taoiseach and political leaders, has been shared more than one thousand times and viewed almost 50,000 times.

On her 'Curing Lynsey Bee' personal blog, Lynsey says the video / letter is for her girls, Zoe (12) and Hayley (7).

She added, "It is a letter to our government on behalf of all the children (my own included) who have been and will be affected by the early loss of their mothers due to the cervical check scandal."

Last month Lynsey secured an urgent High Court hearing early next year over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides taken under the national screening programme.

Meanwhile, 278 tractors arrived into Shroid Slashers GAA grounds on St Stephen’s Day to participate in the Shroid Tractor Run in aid of Lynsey Bennett’s Cancer Battle.

The fundraiser was set up to support Lynsey in raising some much needed finance to support funding her treatment options while she fights cancer for the third time.

Also read: Longford woman battling cervical cancer for the third time secures high court hearing

Also read: Three times the fighter: Longford mother faces her third cancer battle