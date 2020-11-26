Longford woman battling cervical cancer for the third time secures high court hearing

A GoFundMe campaign to raise €40,000 for local woman, Lynsey Bennet’s cervical cancer treatment has already smashed its target with over 1,100 people donating to the cause.

Last week, the 32-year-old also managed to secure an urgent High Court hearing early next year over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides taken under the national screening programme.

Ms Bennett initiated legal action in April of this year and, last week, her solicitor, Jeremy Maher, SC, asked that the court consider setting a date for hearing in January.

Mr Justice Cross fixed January 20 for the hearing, which expected to last a number of weeks.

Lynsey, who has two daughters, aged seven and 12, was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in January 2017, after a smear test she received a year earlier detected no abnormalities.

However, 11 months later, Lynsey went to her GP, presenting with bleeding and was referred to hospital where she received her diagnosis soon after.

Following a hysterectomy and other surgeries and treatments, Lynsey was given the all clear but was once again diagnosed with cancer in March 2018 before undergoing more treatment and surgeries.

This year, Lynsey received the devastating news that her cancer has not only returned for a third round, but that there is less of a chance of curing her due to the fact that the cancer is now in her lymph nodes and behind her stomach, along with a small tumour on her pelvis.

Lynsey is also reluctant to undergo chemotherapy, as it made her extremely ill and is less likely to be effective this time around and she is therefore looking at other treatmet or therapy options.

The GoFundMe campaign was set up just over two weeks ago by Lynsey’s friends Louise Bell, Sinead O’Leary and Petrice Sweeney in an effort to raise funds for cell therapy and in just a fortnight, thanks to the generosity of the public, the Ennybegs mother of two is now able to afford to look into treatments abroad.

“I can’t believe we reached the €40,000 target in two weeks,” said Lynsey in a heartfelt thank you to all her donors on Saturday night.

“Yesterday, I finally got to upload my ID for the GoFundMe, so hopefully in the next five days it will clear, which means I can withdraw some of the money and start to use it for all the tests of treatments we have found to see which is the best to go for.

“We applied for the biospy DNA testing with oncologica last night. So I can’t wait to be able to pay them and get cracking and see what other options come back from around the world for exactly what my cancer is made up and what is being used to fight it,” Lynsey continued.

“I was shocked to hear from the hospital yesterday that the only option they have been offering, which is the chemo, has less than a 50% chance of the cancer responding to it even if I was able for it. Which, when the side effects are so horrendous and after not being able for the other chemo in past make me even more grateful for you all.

“I will have to fight for the rest of my life but when the world is full of kind amazing people, it makes it all seem so much more possible.”