PICTURES: Shroid Tractor Run sees 278 tractors and lorries turn out to support Lynsey Bennett

Longford town came to a complete standstill on St Stephen’s Day, and not because of the blustery conditions from Storm Bella. In fact, there were 278 tractors and lorries passing through in support of Shroid lady, Lynsey Bennett, who is currently fighting her third battle with cervical cancer.

Organised by Diarmaid Waldron and a number of Lynsey’s friends and neighbours, the Christmas Tractor Run raised close to €20,000 for the Curing Lynsey Bee fund, which has already raised close to €58,000 on GoFundMe.

32-year-old mother of two, Lynsey Bennett, has already beaten cancer twice in recent years but was recently diagnosed for a third time.

Chemotherapy does not agree with the young mother who is researching Cell Therapy, which costs between €20,000 and €40,000, on an individual basis. She is also researching other forms of treatment.

On Monday, Lynsey released a powerful, heartfelt and emotional Facebook video in the form of an open letter to An Taoiseach and political leaders, which was viewed more than 104,000 times in the space of just 24 hours.

In it, Lynsey describes the emotional and physical pain she and her family have gone through over the years as she battled with cervical cancer.

She also expressed her concern at the cost of the future care of her two children, who are aged 12 and seven years.

Last month Lynsey secured an urgent High Court hearing early next year over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides taken under the national screening programme.

“I would not wish this on my worst enemy, the pain, loss and suffering I have endured,” she said in her emotional video.

“I will advocate for all women, especially single mothers like me in this position. Protecting our children is our role and we will go to the ends of the earth to make this happen.

“Our past is full of pain. Let our futures be full of healing,” she concluded.