Met Éireann issues status Orange Storm Ciara warning for the entire country
Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for the whole country as Storm Ciara arrives.
"On Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h," the national forecaster said.
"A combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts."
The warning is valid from 5am to 12 noon on Sunday.
