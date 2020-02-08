LIVE BLOG | Longford voters give their verdict in general election 2020 #GE2020

Keep up to date with all the election tallying and count as it unfolds on our Longford Leader general election 2020 #GE2020 Live Blog

Eighteen candidates are vying to win the four seats up for grabs in the Longford/Westmeath constituency in the 33rd Dáil and the Longford Leader will be there every step of the way.

We will keep you up to date with all the drama and excitement from the count centre in Athlone IT on our Longford Leader general election 2020 #GE2020 Live Blog