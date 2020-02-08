Turnout levels hold strong despite storm threat as Longford/Westmeath voters go to polls

Polling stations throughout Co Longford are continuing to see a steady influx of voters despite the looming threat of Storm Ciara and the likelihood of deteriorating weather conditions.

In the lead up to lunchtime, turnout percentages in Longford urban and rural areas were returning figures of 16 and 18 per cent respectively.

The healthy turnout so far comes after Met Éireann upgraded its wind warning to Status Orange nationwide for tomorrow morning, with Storm Ciara set to bring strong winds.

Much has been made of holding a Saturday vote to decide the next government in what is the first national election on a rest day since 1918.

A total of 15 candidates are in the mix for a seat in Longford/Westmeath.

