Fianna Fáil Cavan/Monaghan TD Brendan Smith to contest European Parliament election after Longford selection convention victory

Former cabinet Minister, Brendan Smith TD, has secured the Fianna Fáil nomination to contest the European Parliament election in the four seat Midlands North West constituency.

At the conclusion of Friday's selection convention in the Longford Arms Hotel, Cavan/Monaghan Deputy Smith said he was 'deeply honoured to have been selected' to contest the upcoming European election.

He thanked 'most sincerely' all party members who came out to vote for him and vowed that he 'will be the strong voice this region needs in the European Parliament'.

The four outgoing MEPs in the constituency are Independents Luke 'Ming' Flanagan and Marian Harkin, along with Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy and Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness.

Also read: Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith bidding for European Parliament election nomination

Also read: Naoise Ó Cearúil withdraws from FF Euro race as his supporters won't be able to make it to Longford

Also read: McGuinness and Walsh will contest Midlands North West for Fine Gael

Also read: Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy vows to keep fighting for Ireland in the European Parliament

Also read: Green Party launches Achill islander Saoirse McHugh as Midlands North West European election candidate

Also read: Labour select Dominic Hannigan to contest Midlands North West constituency in May’s European Parliament election

Also read: Renua EU candidate Michael O’Dowd launches campaign