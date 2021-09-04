Lough Ree Orcas swimming group swim from Tarmonbarry to Lanesboro
number of swimmers from the local Lough Ree Orcas swimming group took part in the 12-kilometre swim from Tarmonbarry to Lanesboro on Sunday last, August 29.
It was a great day out in weather that was very conducive to a good swim and all swimmers thoroughly enjoyed the swim.
The Orcas swimming group are a hardy number of people that enjoy their daily swim every day of the year in all kinds of weather.
