Search

04/09/2021

Lough Ree Orcas swimming group swim from Tarmonbarry to Lanesboro

Lough Ree Orcas swimming group swim from Tarmonbarry to Lanesboro

Lough Ree Orcas swimming group swim from Tarmonbarry to Lanesboro

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

number of swimmers from the local Lough Ree Orcas swimming group took part in the 12-kilometre swim from Tarmonbarry to Lanesboro on Sunday last, August 29.

It was a great day out in weather that was very conducive to a good swim and all swimmers thoroughly enjoyed the swim. 

The Orcas swimming group are a hardy number of people that enjoy their daily swim every day of the year in all kinds of weather. 

Lanesboro lads Hollywood-bound with short film Snámh (Swim)

Snámh (Swim): Lanesboro based Shuttermaniac Productions places first in UK Film Festival

Longford and Lanesboro mourns passing of Tom Feeney, 'a character beyond characters'

Late Thomas (Tom) Feeney, Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Longford

Work of budding Longford artist features in British soccer magazine

Susan Ryan takes on 1,000km challenge in aid of Longford's Laura Gilmore Anderson

A great 2020 Paralympic Games for Longford's Patrick Flanagan and the Ireland swim team in Tokyo

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media