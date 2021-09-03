A great 2020 Paralympic Games for Longford's Patrick Flanagan and the Ireland swim team in Tokyo

Image: Twitter - Ireland in Japan @IrishEmbJapanEN
Earlier this morning Longford's Patrick Flanagan finished 5th in the S6 100m Backstroke heat with a time of 1:26.81, 17th overall, at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day ten of the 2020 Paralympic Games.
It was a great games for Patrick and the Ireland swim team.
On his Paralympics debut 24 hours earlier, Patrick finished in a very creditable 7th place in the S6 400 Freestyle with a time of 5:40.48.
Well done to Patrick.
Just like that, that’s #teamireland done in the pool! 19 personal best times, 10 finals, a&and a lot of great memories from 5 incredible athletes it’s been a pleasure #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6QgGGrckYv— Hayley Burke (@hayleyburke89) September 3, 2021
Congrats to @PatrickFlan your coaches and of course your #family what a summer you have given us being able to cheer on all our olympic heros #longford #swimmingpool #Tokyo2020 #Tokyoparalympics2020 @LongfordSC @TeamIreland https://t.co/izEILu7ZWS— Senator Micheál Carrigy (@campaign4carrig) September 3, 2021
#ParaSwimming Patrick Flanagan wrapped up #Tokyo2020 for #TeamIreland Swim Team this morning ♂️— Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) September 3, 2021
Patrick swam a time of 1:26.81 in the S6 100m Backstroke Heat. #TeamIreland | #TheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/mCn61MxKXQ
Highly creditable performances Thursday in the pool by #TeamIreland’s Barry McClements & Patrick Flanagan, while canoeist Pat O’Leary goes on to semi-final in two events! Well done all! @ParalympicsIRE @Paralympics @sportireland @DeptCulturelRL @dfatirl @IJCC_Tokyo @injtokyo https://t.co/rDhdH67HT1 pic.twitter.com/0jJ4LOKiKd— Ireland in Japan (@IrishEmbJapanEN) September 2, 2021
'He said all he ever wanted to do was to become a Paralympian. He has done just that.'— Off The Ball (@offtheball) September 2, 2021
Patrick Flanagan is looking forward with an aim to improve in the future. | ♂️@toyotaireland | #startyourimpossible
Full report here ➡️ https://t.co/upO5q4ofD1 pic.twitter.com/Xou5ARUbYL
Over in the pool Patrick Flanagan finished 5th in his S6 100m Backstoke Heat, 17th overall.— Sport Ireland (@sportireland) September 3, 2021
Patrick is the last member of #TeamIreland para-swimmers to race at #Tokyo2020
What a Games they have had #ParaSwimming https://t.co/hQHXRubbgN
