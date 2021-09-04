Susan Ryan takes on 1,000km challenge in aid of Longford's Laura Gilmore Anderson

The Gilmore family pictured on Sunday ahead of Susan completing her 1,000km Longford challenge in aid of the Help Laura Heal fund Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Susan Ryan’s 1,000km Longford challenge in aid of her beautiful and strong sister, Laura Gilmore Anderson, who is battling a rare and incurable cancer, concluded last Sunday, August 29.
Throughout July and August, Susan undertook to walk/cycle 1,000km and she invited people to join her on the last 5km to show their support for Laura.
Laura was diagnosed with an incurable and complex cancer called Neuroendocrine and Susan explained that due to the unbelievable generosity of people to a Go Fund me campaign her sister was able to travel to Mexico for treatment.
Susan completed the final 5 km of her challenge on Sunday, starting from her parents (Brendan and Anne Gilmore) house at Lisnamuck and she thanked everyone for their support.
