Work of budding Longford artist features in British soccer magazine
For the second time in recent times the budding artist that is Daniel Healy, aged 6, son of proud parents, John and Eilish Healy, Tullyvrane, Lanesboro has had his artwork published by the biweekly British soccer publication 'Match'.
It is a fantastic achievement for one so young to have his work featured in such austere publication.
As you can see Daniel’s work is worthy of the acclaim he is receiving.
