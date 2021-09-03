Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford celebrates as three students receive maximum Leaving Cert points

Four students in total received more than 600 points at the school

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

It's D-Day for Longford's 850 students who sat their Leaving Certificate this year and Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford has certainly proved that the pandemic does not stop students from achieving their goals.

Three students at the school are celebrating today as they received the maximum 625 points this morning, while a fourth is celebrating a 600 point result.

"We are absolutely thrilled for our students who have received their Leaving Cert results this morning," said a delighted Principal Aoife Mulrennan.

"Their journey through senior cycle was interrupted at many key times. They are all amazing students who thrived despite the many obstacles that came their way.

"We congratulate all of our students for the remarkable resilience and true determination they have shown on their journey to LC2021. We congratulate three of our young ladies who received the maximum 625 points this morning. In total we had four ladies over 600 points - a phenomenal achievement in the midst of a global pandemic."

And, while over 600 points is a huge achievement for those four students, Ms Mulrennan was quick to point out that students, on the whole, received a very high standard of results.

"As in previous years, we had almost 60% of our ladies achieving more than 400 pints. 60 A1 grades were received this morning across our results. 54% of our young ladies received A1 and A2s in subjects today. 

"Congratulations to the students, parents and teachers who supported this wonderful bunch of young adults.  We look forward to hearing all about their journeys through 3rd level and beyond into the future."

For more on this year's Leaving Cert results, see next week's Longford Leader or longfordleader.ie.

