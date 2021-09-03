Search our Archive

03/09/2021

D-Day for 580 Longford students as Leaving Cert results are released

D-Day for 580 Longford students as Leaving Cert results are released

The 2021 Leaving Cert results will be released to students today

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Almost 600 students across Longford will be able to access their Leaving Certificate results online from 10am this Friday.

The students will be able to download and obtain their results using a self-service portal on the State Examinations Commission’s website.

Because of Covid-19, students were given the option of sitting physical examinations in June, opting for Accredited Grades or both.

In Longford 580 students sat the LC, 281 females and 299 males.

The State Examinations Commission says the separate processes for each option have been brought together for the issue of results including for the purposes of determining the better result for those candidates who opted for both.

Students do not need to go attend their former schools to get their results today but they will be available there if they attend - subject to compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and individual school policies.

The first offers, through the CAO, are due to be made available to students online from 2pm next Tuesday, September 7.

Students who receive their Leaving Certificate results today are being urged to celebrate sensibly and to comply with public health guidelines.

Commenting ahead of the release of the results, Minister for Education Norm Foley said: “I would like to congratulate each and every one of the students who will receive their results today. Today is the reward for all your efforts throughout the past number of years.

“It is an exciting time for you and there are enormous possibilities ahead. Students and their families have displayed great resilience in what has been a difficult experience in the last two school years and I wish all of those receiving their results today every success and happiness as they embark on the next stage in their journey, to  work, including apprenticeships, or to further and higher education."

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline (1800 265 165), which is provided by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have.

This will operate from 11am today and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media