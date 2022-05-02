Elderly man dies following Midlands Bank Holiday road crash tragedy on N4 near Ballinalack

Gardaí at Mullingar are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in County Westmeath on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Shortly after 5pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to a serious collision involving a lorry and a car on the N4 near Ballinalack.



The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai in witness appeal as woman (40s) injured in north Longford crash fights for life in hospital Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information into the circumstances behind a road crash in Granard this morning that has left a woman in her forties fighting for her life in hospital.

A woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted from the scene to Tallaght Hospital. Her condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the lorry (male 40s) was taken by Ambulance to Mullingar Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital and the local Coroner will be notified.

The road at the crash site is currently closed to traffic in both directions and diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the N4 near Ballinalack at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí arrest two men following Longford row Two men are in garda custody this morning following a row in Longford town yesterday evening that resulted in a man requiring medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.