Longford's Backstage Theatre to host 'A Call To You' featuring traditional Ukrainian music

A Call To You. Photo by Luca Truffarelli
Following a fantastic response to 2021’s Floating On A Dead Sea, Catherine Young Dance is thrilled to return to Backstage Theatre, Longford with her stunning new work A Call To You on Thursday, May 12 at 8pm.
A Call To You by Catherine Young is a passionate and timely celebration of life, togetherness and dance; an antidote to the imagery of war and the endless rhetoric of politics.
The piece is a new dance work emerging from the urgency of the incomprehensible times we live through. It is a call to come together; to explore the fragility and friction of community. The strength of the many. As words fail, the body now speaks – untamed and unapologetic.
Featuring a cast of outstanding international performers and live music directed by Young’s long-time collaborator Martin Schaerer, A Call To You is a captivating dance show that appeals to dance, music and theatre audiences alike, and invites the viewer to experience the celebration of togetherness through movement and music.
Dancers include Adrien Délphine, Anna Kazsuba, Valentin Lemaitre, Simone O’Toole, and Carmen Palacios Sáenz, who perform alongside musicians Vyvienne Long and Jade O’Connor, and Colm O' Snodaigh and Seanán Brennan from famed folk group Kíla.
The live music score features folk sounds combined with more contemporary influences, and includes elements of traditional Ukrainian music inspired by the heritage of one of the performers.
A Call To You is a companion piece to Catherine Young’s trilogy exploring human rights through the lens of the human body; Floating On A Dead Sea and State of Exception and the forthcoming Universal Declaration.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
A Call To You
Backstage Theatre, Longford
Thursday, May 12, 2022, 8pm
€14 full price / €12 conc.
Duration: 60 mins (no interval)
T: 043 3347 888
W: backstage.ie
PRODUCTION CREDITS
Director & Choreographer Catherine Young, created in collaboration with
Dramaturg Hanna Slattne
Dancers Adrien Délphine, Anna Kazsuba, Valentin Lemaitre, Simone O’Toole, Carmen Palacios Sáenz
Musicians Martin Schaerer (music director/percussion), Seanán Brennan (guitar/mandola), Vyvienne Long (cello/voice), Jade O’Connor (voice/spoken word) & Colm O'Snodaigh (voice/flute)
Sound & Sound Design Alan Kelly
Text & Sound Design Fiona Sheil
Lx Design Sarah Jane Shiels
Chief Lx June Gonzalez Iriarte
Costume Design Cherie White
Production Manager Seán Dennehy
Qlab Programmers & Tech Manager Michael Stapleton
Stage Manager Mags Mulvey
Photographer/trailer Luca Truffarelli
Marketing Emer Casey, DDF & Backstage Theatre
Line Producer Kristyn Fontanella
Co-Producer Catherine Young
