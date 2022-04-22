Flower power comes to Longford with Féile Bealtaine at Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard

Knights and Conquests Manager, Déirdre Orme is delighted to announce Féile Bealtaine on April 30th at Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard
Féile Bealtaine will be taking place on Saturday, April 30 at Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard.
Knights and Conquests Manager, Déirdre Orme explained, "Féile Bealtaine will be a great community gathering on May Eve to celebrate Bealtaine and the coming of Summer. All are welcome to attend to see the hoisting and decorating of the Maypole and join in with a song or dance.
"Indeed, this Granard height was once part of the Fire Eye radiating from the nave of Éire at Uisneach. And it is our vision to celebrate all aspects of our rich history and heritage."
