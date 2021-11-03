Search

03/11/2021

UPDATE | 17,500 people across county Longford impacted by immediate boil water notice

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

17,500 people in Longford, almost half the county's entire populated, has been impacted by the immediate boil water notice announced this evening. 

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Longford County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Longford Central Public Water Supply to protect public health. 

This notice is being issued because the cryptosporidium barrier at the treatment plant was compromised following a deterioration in the raw water quality of the lake source.

The areas affected include all customers in

  • Longford Town,
  • Newtownforbes,
  • Ballinalee,
  • part of Edgeworthstown,
  • part of Drumlish,
  • part of Killashee and surrounding areas.

A map of the area will be available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie tomorrow morning (Thursday).

Experts from Irish Water and Longford County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

John Gavin, Asset Operations Lead, Irish Water, has acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

“We are working closely with Longford County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming week and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so. Works are underway at the Lough Forbes plant to increase its capacity, provide increased resilience, and safeguard the supply for the future,” he added.

Vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the water quality section of water.ie, enter the property’s Eircode, click ‘more details’ and you will then see if your property is on the Boil Water Notice.

Updates will be available on the Irish Water Supply Updates section on water.ie including a map of the affected area, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Customers are advised to set their location on water.ie to view updates specific to their water supply. Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/  

