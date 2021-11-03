BREAKING | Customers on Longford central public water supply hit with boil water notice

Due to treatment issues at the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant (caused by deteriorated raw water conditions) the drinking water quality entering the Longford Central Public Water Supply has been affected.

As a result, and following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Longford County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers.

This notice applies to all consumers supplied by the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

A map of the Longford Central Public Water Supply detailing the areas affected, is available on www.water.ie

Areas Affected:

All customers supplied by the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant

1: Water must be boiled (rolling boil for 1 minute and then cooled) for:

• Drinking

• Preparing Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Brushing of teeth and/or gargling

• Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

IMPORTANT: Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap of kitchen or bathroom sinks is not safe to drink.

2: You do not have to boil your water for the following:

• Personal hygiene, baths and showers

• Flushing of toilets

• Watering plants and flowers

3: Caution:

• Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water

• If you have pets and are concerned about the impact of providing mains water while this BWN is in place, you should ask your local vet for advice

4: Only use Prepared Water (boiled and cooled) for the following situations.

• When preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing and preparing salads)

• Preparing Infant Formula. Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

5: Always Take Care:

Care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds. Accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

6: How long before the boil water notice can be lifted?

We do not know at present, but Irish Water will continue to liaise and consult with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as practicable

7: How will we keep you informed?

You will be kept informed through the following media:

Website: www.water.ie

Irish Water Customer Contact Centre: 1800 278 278

Vulnerable customers who have registered their details with IW will be directly contacted, but if you require additional assistance please contact Irish Water to discuss them with us

8: Awareness for commercial premises

Irish Water requests that this Boil Water Notice is placed in a prominent position within your commercial premises

Remember to boil water as advised until further notice