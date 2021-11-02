ALERT | Longford motorists can expect disruption as Newtownforbes to Cahanagh road is closed
Longford motorists can expect disruption over the next two weeks as the L-1005 Newtownforbes to Cahanagh road is closed.
This closure is to facilitate pavement improvement works on the N4 in Newtownforbes village.
The Junction of the L-1005 with the N4 at Newtownforbes will be fully closed to traffic. No access will be facilitated at this junction during the hours of the road closure.
Local access on the L-1005 will be maintained between Cahanagh Cross and the St Mary’s Church Car Park.
Road for Closure:
L-1005 Newtownforbes to Cahanagh Cross
Date of Closure: Closed between Monday, November 1 to Friday, November 12, 2021 as required by the progress of the works
Hours of Closure: 24hr
Detour Route:
From Newtownforbes: Traffic to be diverted towards Longford Town via the N4. At the N4/ R198 Red Cow Roundabout, take the first exit onto the R198 Drumlish/Arva Road.
From Cahanagh Cross: Traffic to be diverted towards Longford Town via the R198. Take the third exit from the Red Cow Roundabout to Newtownforbes.
