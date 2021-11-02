Search

02/11/2021

ALERT | Longford motorists can expect disruption as Newtownforbes to Cahanagh road is closed

Longford motorists can expect disruption over the next two weeks as the L-1005 Newtownforbes to Cahanagh road is closed. 

This closure is to facilitate pavement improvement works on the N4 in Newtownforbes village.

The Junction of the L-1005 with the N4 at Newtownforbes will be fully closed to traffic. No access will be facilitated at this junction during the hours of the road closure.

Local access on the L-1005 will be maintained between Cahanagh Cross and the St Mary’s Church Car Park.

County Longford has second highest Covid-19 incidence rate nationally

Respected Longford and Leitrim florist Keith Geelan enriched the lives of so many people

Late Keith Geelan, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford

Road for Closure:
L-1005 Newtownforbes to Cahanagh Cross

Date of Closure: Closed between Monday, November 1 to Friday, November 12, 2021 as required by the progress of the works

Hours of Closure: 24hr  

Detour Route:
From Newtownforbes: Traffic to be diverted towards Longford Town via the N4. At the N4/ R198 Red Cow Roundabout, take the first exit onto the R198 Drumlish/Arva Road.

From Cahanagh Cross: Traffic to be diverted towards Longford Town via the R198. Take the third exit from the Red Cow Roundabout to Newtownforbes.

Adejinmi seeks recruitment of dedicated Longford County Council dereliction officer

Longford could soon have its own dedicated specialist in place aimed at bringing some of the county town's most dilapidated buildings back into use.

Longford motorist disqualified for 30 years caught at wheel again by gardaí

A motorist banned from driving for 30 years and who was caught driving after deciding to “take a chance” getting behind the wheel in Longford last month after his girlfriend fell ill is to appeal a seven month prison sentence.

Sligo Rovers snatch stoppage time winner against luckless Longford Town

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Just when it seemed as if Longford Town were going to come away from the Showgrounds with a deserved draw in the rearranged Premier Division league game on Monday night, Sligo Rovers snatched a late, late winner with Lewis Banks scoring a cracking goal in stoppage time. 

