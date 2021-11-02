Search

02/11/2021

County Longford has second highest Covid-19 incidence rate nationally

County Longford has the second highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the State.

According to the latest figures produced by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), there have been 487 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in county Longford in the 14 days from October 18 up to midnight on October 31, with 244 of those cases being recorded in the 7 days from October 25 up to midnight on October 31. 

Nationally, the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has risen dramatically to 667 cases per 100,000 people. A month ago, it was 385.

The 14-day incidence rate is currently highest in Waterford (1,261.0) and lowest in Mayo (450.6).

Last week, it was revealed that Longford town and surrounding areas had the highest rate of Covid-19 in the State.

The Longford local electoral area (LEA) with a population of 16,046, recorded 272 cases between October 12 and 25, giving it a 14-day incidence rate of 1,695.1 cases per 100,000.

During the same time window, Granard local electoral area (LEA) with a population of 10,674, recorded 111 cases, giving it a 14-day incidence rate of 1,039.9 cases per 100,000. That's the 12th highest LEA 14-day incidence rate in the State. 

In Ballymahon local electoral area (LEA) with a population of 14,153, there were 93 cases, giving it a 14-day incidence rate of 657.1 cases per 100,000, the lowest incidence rate in Longford but still above the 587.1 national average for the period under review (Oct 12 - 25).  

Local News

