Respected Longford and Leitrim florist Keith Geelan enriched the lives of so many people

It was with great sadness that we heard of the passing of Keith Geelan, Drumlish and Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim on Saturday, October 23.

His remains reposed at the family residence in Aughamore on Tuesday, October 26 and the route to St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh was lined with people as a mark of respect, as Keith’s coffin was taken to St Mary’s Church for his funeral mass on Wednesday, October 27 which was celebrated by Rev John Quinn. He was later laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Keith enriched the lives of so many people through his work as a well respected florist. Many gardens around the country are adorned with his flowers.

He will be remembered by the people who were touched by his nice manner and his kindness. His family, friends, neighbours and customers are left with very pleasant memories of Keith, which is a blessing for them all.

Laura Shaw, Longford Garden Centre, Clonbalt was a dear friend of Keith's and she penned this tribute in Keith's memory which was posted on the Humans of Longford Facebook page, curated by Tiernan Dolan.

"It's with great sadness that I write about the sudden death of my dear friend Keith Geelan.

"Many of you knew him from his days working here with me in the Garden Centre and from his stall every Saturday at the Longford Market.

"He was a sincere, honest, hardworking man with a big, cheerful smile.

"He loved talking about gardening - and Rose's in particular. He was an expert in their care and was always up to date with the new varieties being released each year.

"Keith had a friendly word for everyone and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

"It was an honour for those of us lucky enough to have known him. The gardens of paradise will be more than beautiful now that Keith is there."

We offer our condolences to Keith’s parents Patrick and Mary, brothers Karl and Gary, Karl’s partner Fiona, nephews Conor and Ethan, uncles Thomas, Martin, Gerry and Kevin, aunts Olivia, Carmel (Crowe) and Theresa (Maloney), cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

We hope and pray that the Lord will give the Geelan family the strength to cope with their great loss.

We trust that Keith is now happy with many departed florists in their Heavenly Garden.

God be good to him and may he rest in peace.